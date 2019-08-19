Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Value Rose While Copeland Capital Management Lowered by $3.17 Million Its Position; Grs Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT)

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 46.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 42,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 48,583 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, down from 91,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $96.88. About 2.14M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 100M SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Reach 200 Reserve Bar Stores By End of FY18; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION MAY 29; 19/04/2018 – Philadelphia Police Chief Apologizes for Starbucks Incident; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES 30 ROASTERY LOCATIONS OVER TIME GLOBALLY; 04/05/2018 – Despite the arrest controversy, Starbucks isn’t seeing its hiring numbers decrease; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE CLOSE TO DEAL FOR STARBUCKS CORP.’S BUSINESS THAT SELLS COFFEE BEANS AND DRINKS IN SUPERMARKETS – BBG; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.12. About 419,205 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) by 18,976 shares to 294,043 shares, valued at $14.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 19,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Core (NASDAQ:CORE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Family Firm stated it has 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fmr Ltd Liability owns 10.42M shares. Riverbridge Partners Limited Liability Company has 774,770 shares. 126,850 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company reported 12,300 shares. Bridges Investment Inc accumulated 0.35% or 115,312 shares. 2.81 million are held by Century Cos. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 377,895 shares. Becker Mngmt Inc stated it has 12,499 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tradition Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 3,320 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 150,097 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation reported 32,203 shares. Everett Harris & Ca owns 564,572 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.60 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Llc reported 1.53 million shares. 1,414 are owned by Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc. Jane Street Gru Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 12,929 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Boston Prtnrs reported 1.38M shares stake. The New York-based Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Stifel Fincl Corp accumulated 87,183 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 8,162 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bartlett & Communication Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Dean Investment Assocs Ltd Liability owns 67,750 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 954,200 shares. Clough Ltd Partnership invested 2.71% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

