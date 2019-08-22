Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Value Rose While Brighton Jones Trimmed Its Holding by $515,188; Bulldog Investors Holding in Duff & Phelps Util & Bond (DUC) Has Trimmed by $439,032

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond (DUC) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 54,879 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 271,878 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 326,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 2,156 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 6,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 91,203 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, down from 98,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $96.21. About 2.01 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CFO SCOTT MAW SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks to sell rights to Nestle; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SAYS OPENING PRINCI STORES ACROSS THE GLOBE; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks: All Guests Will Be Allowed to Use Cafes, Restrooms; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CHINA CEO BELINDA WONG SPEAKS AT CHINA INVESTOR DAY; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.36 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,651 shares to 10,316 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 6,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Thomasville Bank & Trust reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bell Savings Bank owns 15,883 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Hudock Capital Gru Inc Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Banque Pictet And Cie reported 0.38% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Macquarie Grp Inc owns 196,367 shares. Monetta Svcs reported 18,500 shares. 8,640 are owned by Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd. White Pine Invest reported 2.39% stake. Tennessee-based Argent Tru has invested 0.45% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership has 45,000 shares. Brookstone Cap holds 3,104 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.38% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 2.01 million shares. Aperio Limited Liability invested in 0.28% or 870,780 shares. Miura Management Limited Liability reported 150,000 shares stake.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Doubling, Does Starbucks Still Have Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Why Has Starbucks Risen to $90? – Forbes” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Luckin Coffee Stock Jumped 25% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ELF, VSH, SHAK, CMG, DPZ, SBUX and MCD highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $225.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Debt Stat by 88,906 shares to 183,638 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd (APF) by 99,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT).