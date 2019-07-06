Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose While Tradewinds Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Cut Its International Paper Co (IP) Stake as Market Value Declined

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,445 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 51,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $87.79 lastly. It is down 36.11% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION A `VERY DISCIPLINED’ DEAL; 11/05/2018 – Nestlé agrees $7.2bn tie-up to sell Starbucks products; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Adds Two New Frappuccinos To The Menu — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Americas cafe sales rise more than expected; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: New US @Starbucks stores less profitable than expected due to rising labor costs in urban markets, according to CFO Scott Maw #StarbucksEarnings – ! $SBUX; 17/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close stores one afternoon in May for racial-bias educatio; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Opens Costa Rican Coffee Farm to Visitors

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 24,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,767 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20M, down from 287,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 2.29 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects $11B International Paper Offer (Video); 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – WILL NOT PROCEED WITH A BINDING OFFER UNLESS IT IS RECOMMENDED BY SMURFIT KAPPA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Would Seek a Secondary Listing on the London Stk Exchange; 16/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Was Responding To International Paper Statement; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 – International Paper Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 8,617 shares to 39,295 shares, valued at $5.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology Sa by 6,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 8,807 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc has 0.02% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Allstate holds 0.06% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 44,755 shares. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.06% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Manchester Management Ltd Com reported 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Camarda Fin Ltd Liability Com reported 44,912 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 716,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Techs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Menta Capital Lc holds 0.18% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 9,100 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 6,316 shares. 187,044 were accumulated by Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership. 84,958 are held by Stephens Inc Ar. Cleararc Cap Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 9,713 shares. Holderness Invests Com reported 21,535 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny, a New York-based fund reported 500 shares.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. IP’s profit will be $417.20 million for 10.45 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. 70,364 Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares with value of $4.93 million were sold by Varma Vivek C. 152,634 shares valued at $10.26 million were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29.