Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose While Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Upped Holding by $476,412; Bronson Point Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Visteon Com (VC) as Stock Price Declined

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp Com (VC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.46. About 256,037 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 6,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,415 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 23,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $90.1. About 2.95 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 04/05/2018 – Despite the arrest controversy, Starbucks isn’t seeing its hiring numbers decrease; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Starbucks Corp; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 26/03/2018 – Here are four other companies that have joined Starbucks in making equal pay a reality; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ. EPS 53C, EST. 53C; COMPS UP 2%, EST. UP 1.9%; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES MODERATE DECLINE IN FY18 OPERATING MARGIN; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 COMP SALES AT LOW END OF 3%-5%; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks said it has achieved pay equity for its U.S. workers

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “SBUX, SHAK, and GOLD Stocks Get Bull Notes – Schaeffers Research” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “If you invested $1,000 in Starbucks 10 years ago, here’s how much you’d have now – CNBC” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Northrop Grumman, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Newmont Goldcorp, Starbucks and CME – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Thursday, February 7. BURROWS CLIFFORD had sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26 million on Tuesday, January 29.

