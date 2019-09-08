Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose While Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Litespeed Management Lowered Its Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Stake by $2.66 Million

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 288,936 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps: GAMCO Has Neglected to Present a Plan for Achieving Its BCF Target; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps Sees 2Q Local Media Revenue Up Mid-Single Digits; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 30/05/2018 – EW Scripps at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 07/03/2018 – CMO Today: Discovery-Scripps Deal Closes; Brands Set For ‘Idol’ Return; Light Beer Marketing Face-Off; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among African-Americans 25-54; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Anticipates Margin Improvement of 400 Basis Points Between 2018 and 2020; 21/05/2018 – SSF Expands Partner Group, Promoting Suki Mann and Brandon Scripps; 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote for Company’s Board Nominees; 07/05/2018 – E.W. Scripps Revenue Rises Above Expectations, Losses Were Narrower Than Estimates — MarketWatch

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 9,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 27,340 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 18,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 3.99 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX SAYS OPENING PRINCI STORES ACROSS THE GLOBE; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – REITERATES COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15 BLN TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH NEXT THREE YEARS; 19/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner apologizes to 2 men arrested at Starbucks,; 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all US stores for racial bias training; 17/04/2018 – WFMY News 2: BREAKING | Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. pastor denies terrorism charges in Turkish court; 28/05/2018 – WEI CHUAN FOODS IN TALKS TO SUPPLY MILK TO STARBUCKS: DAILY; 21/05/2018 – The Seattle Times: Weeks after two black men were arrested at a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, the Seattle-based company

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielson Holdings Plc by 193,100 shares to 409,500 shares, valued at $9.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 154.17% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.24 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by The E.W. Scripps Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -750.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,790 are owned by Fifth Third Comml Bank. Fmr Ltd Liability Co has 65 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based D E Shaw & Communication Inc has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Walleye Trading Llc stated it has 5,267 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 11,883 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0.01% or 108,488 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bancorporation And holds 0% or 56 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 3,216 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns stated it has 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Citigroup reported 36,870 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 23,404 shares. Aperio Group Ltd reported 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 44,086 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 847,365 shares to 2,635 shares, valued at $744,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 67,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,870 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Old Dominion Cap Mgmt owns 13,137 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa has 23,048 shares. Westwood Holdg owns 36,993 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Shaker Invests Oh invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc stated it has 0.16% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 10,381 were reported by Winslow Asset. Assetmark reported 0.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Curbstone Financial Mgmt accumulated 8,290 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs LP stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cambridge Investment Incorporated has 168,928 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 4,158 shares. Boltwood Capital Management holds 18,526 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Essex Invest Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 21,906 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.34% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

