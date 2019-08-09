Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose While Hendershot Investments Decreased Holding by $764,198; Mycio Wealth Partners Has Decreased Its Holding in Antares Pharma (ATRS) by $810,000 as Share Price Rose

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 10,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 79,273 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, down from 89,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 6.35M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 24/05/2018 – Hoboken Patch: Body Found In Starbucks Bathroom In North Jersey: Cops; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is getting into the coffee game with a potential acquisition of Starbucks’ grocery business; 19/04/2018 – Men Arrested at Starbucks Hope to Ensure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 16/03/2018 – Orin Smith Helped Steer Starbucks Through Era of Espresso-Fueled Growth; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Settle With Starbucks and Philadelphia Over Arrest; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO FOCUS ON DIGITAL, CHINA, AND RESERVE STORES; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks officially changes its policy, saying anyone can use its spaces, including restrooms, regardless of whether a purchase is made

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $595.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 957,932 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third Installment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 16/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204824 Company: ANTARES PHARMA INC; 16/04/2018 – Antares Capital Appoints New Heads of Sponsor Coverage and Asset Management, Funding; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED™ Regulatory Update; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma: Complete Response Resubmission Accepted, PDUFA Date Sept 29, 2018; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC – OFFICIAL MINUTES FROM TYPE A MEETING WITH FDA ON FEB. 21 HAVE BEEN RECEIVED; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA GETS THIRD INSTALLMENT FROM SALE OF ZOMAJET™; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES SEES SUBMITTING COMPLETE RESPONSE IN 2Q

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.38 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98M and $291.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 14,100 shares to 217,745 shares, valued at $11.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 8,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,892 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15,451 shares to 99,251 shares, valued at $15.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HEFA) by 38,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 568,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG).

