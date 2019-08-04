Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose While Garde Capital Cut by $1.09 Million Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Sabal Trust Co Decreased Position

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 14,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 27,752 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 42,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.16M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Britain’s Costa promises to recycle half a billion coffee cups by 2020; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks Restrooms Now Open to All as Coffee Chain Makes Amends; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – New Zealand has enough of being left off the map; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks announces it will close all stores for racial-bias education on May 29; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEEING `CHALLENGES’ IN THE AFTERNOONS IN U.S; 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 10,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 295,242 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.82M, down from 305,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.11 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $26.98 million activity. 169,096 shares valued at $11.64M were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: TSLA, AAL, ALGN, DOW – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Trading Nation’ Traders Talk Chipolte, McDonald’s And Starbucks – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/26/2019: SBUX, LEA, VNE, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $579.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 21,483 shares to 779,761 shares, valued at $41.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 7,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Capital Mngmt holds 58,730 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Ajo Lp reported 2.44M shares. Moreover, Stillwater Investment Mgmt Ltd Company has 1.2% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 39,579 shares. Ballentine Prns Lc invested in 12,857 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 3,893 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 6.00M shares stake. Payden Rygel reported 261,400 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc holds 91,345 shares. Moreover, Bridges Inv has 0.35% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Kbc Group Nv accumulated 734,274 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Management has invested 0.26% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 3.04 million shares. 54,371 are held by Kentucky Retirement. Pettyjohn Wood White has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pacific Com holds 0.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 21,269 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook Stock Looks Poised to Face Tough Regulatory Headwinds – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) to Invest $1B in OpenAI to Democratize AI – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,993 shares to 245,563 shares, valued at $30.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 28,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broderick Brian C reported 52,618 shares stake. Chatham Cap Gru Inc has 5,449 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Alesco Advsrs Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Main Street Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.38% stake. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc reported 125,380 shares. Schulhoff Inc owns 13,209 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Co reported 358,410 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 152,018 shares. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Lc stated it has 6,075 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Inc owns 511,347 shares. E&G LP holds 11,753 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Cubic Asset Limited Liability Com reported 94,849 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 14,557 shares. King Wealth holds 3.01% or 81,576 shares in its portfolio. Swift Run Cap accumulated 16,386 shares or 1.78% of the stock.