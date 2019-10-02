Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose While Consolidated Investment Group Has Decreased by $879,800 Its Position; Carnival (CCL) Stake Has Raised by Portland Investment Counsel Inc

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86 million, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $41.56. About 4.42M shares traded or 8.69% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part; 09/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN ADDITION, CARNIVAL PLC MAY FROM TIME TO TIME SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO EXPAND CUBA CRUISE OFFERINGS IN 2019-20; 21/03/2018 – Seabourn’s Fifth Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation, Successfully Completes Final Sea Trials; 09/04/2018 – New Carnival Horizon Takes Cruise Retail Offerings To The Next Level With Most Expansive Shopping Space In The Fleet; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Ange

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 44.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 13,098 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 23,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $84.58. About 6.79 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys Pret a Manger to sweeten its empire; 06/03/2018 – Global campaign challenges Starbucks to keep its promise to curb plastic pollution, create 100% recyclable cup; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker than expected China sales; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Men Arrested at Starbucks Hope to Ensure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 25/04/2018 – Whitbread to Set Costa Coffee Free to Take On Starbucks; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP -EXPECTS TO MORE THAN TRIPLE REVENUE AND MORE THAN DOUBLE OPERATING INCOME IN CHINA OVER NEXT 5 YEARS, RELATIVE TO FY2017; 09/03/2018 – UK government resists “latte levy” in bitter blow for campaigners

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starbucks: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks says no SEC inquiry – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Luckin Coffee Adds Fresh Fruit Juices to Diversify Menu – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Starbucks, Roku, and Universal Display Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orrstown Fin Ser reported 1.48% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 3.61M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Putnam Fl Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,296 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.14% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Credit Agricole S A holds 182 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citizens Northern owns 23,041 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,652 shares. The Alabama-based Buckingham Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.82% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mackenzie Corporation holds 0.51% or 2.37M shares. Wedgewood Prtn accumulated 4.22% or 595,104 shares. Kcm Inv Limited Liability reported 147,917 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp invested 2.58% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Howe & Rusling Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Westpac Banking stated it has 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Llc owns 2,986 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.95 million for 30.21 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sit Invest Associate owns 18,100 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 20,924 were reported by Forte Ltd Adv. 458 are held by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Investors reported 39.95 million shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 67,556 shares. Eagle Asset Management owns 2.07M shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. 37,509 were reported by Dupont. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.05% stake. Jcic Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Pggm Investments, Netherlands-based fund reported 419,815 shares. Synovus Corporation invested in 43,798 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 207,897 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 57,763 shares. Pinnacle Associates reported 0.27% stake. Md Sass Investors reported 177,858 shares.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 7,874 shares to 37,518 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 9,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,953 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W had bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.