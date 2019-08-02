Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose While 10-15 Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding by $432,086; As Chevron (CVX) Market Value Rose, Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Lifted by $653,868 Its Position

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 5,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 235,368 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50 million, down from 241,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $95.83. About 2.04M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks has a latte to learn; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks First-Ever China Investor Conference Highlights Accelerated Store Growth in its Fastest Growing Market, Doubling to; 09/05/2018 – Starbucks: Could It Get Even More Aggressive in China? — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B AS PART OF GLOBAL COFFEE PACT; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Reach Agreement With Philadelphia; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 17/04/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide to conduct racial-bias training; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Further Details Will Be Provided in a Mutually Agreed Public Statement; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks earnings: 53 cents per share, vs. 53 cents expected

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A bought 5,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 49,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, up from 44,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $118.81. About 2.75M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na has 0.65% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 221,508 shares. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cohen Cap Mgmt has 1.33% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 44,652 shares. Chilton Cap Limited Company holds 11,841 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 54,066 were accumulated by S&Co Inc. Frontier Invest Mgmt reported 0.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Mercantile reported 0.21% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Stack Fincl reported 141,465 shares. Check Cap Ca reported 3,127 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.88% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.19 million shares. 23,974 were accumulated by Pinnacle Ltd Liability. Mcdaniel Terry holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 21,975 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Lc holds 1.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 75,392 shares. 55,660 were reported by Usca Ria Llc. Jnba Fincl Advsrs invested in 0.15% or 5,518 shares.

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,640 shares to 6,898 shares, valued at $698,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 4,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.23 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 35,835 shares to 42,255 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 69,176 shares. Exchange Management Incorporated invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 60,644 shares. Montana-based First Interstate Fincl Bank has invested 1.69% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Whitnell Co accumulated 0.27% or 9,600 shares. Intrust Bank Na invested in 27,292 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1,718 shares. 14,925 were reported by Profit Mgmt Lc. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel accumulated 361,156 shares. Ancora Limited Company has 50,278 shares. Axa holds 1.33M shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Acropolis Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 6,146 shares. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership reported 89,792 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 46,752 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap invested 1.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $26.98 million activity. $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN.