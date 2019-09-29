Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Price Rose While Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Trimmed Stake by $4.88 Million; Daiwa Securities Group Upped Macerich (MAC) Holding by $48.52 Million

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 58,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 113,915 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.55 million, down from 172,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.99M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/03/2018 – One year after taking the reins as CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove to investors; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks Creates Policy on Nonpaying Guests; 19/04/2018 – Starbucks plans to close all company-owned locations in the U.S. during the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Comp Sales Growth at Low End of 3%-5% View; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Stems From the Events in Philadelphia on April 12; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS TWO MEN CAN COMPLETE DEGREES W/ ITS COLLEGE PLAN

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Macerich (MAC) by 59.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 1.47M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 3.95M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.42M, up from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Macerich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.31. About 897,184 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 19/04/2018 – Macerich Commences Process for Determining New Permanent CEO; 19/04/2018 – Shopping Center Veteran Arthur Coppola to Retire as Macerich CEO; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold MAC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 145.79 million shares or 7.26% more from 135.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura holds 14,948 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 73,269 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 70,741 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 49,402 shares. 1.42 million were reported by Third Avenue Ltd Com. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 110 shares. Moreover, Principal Financial Grp has 0.01% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 232,556 shares. 6,669 are held by Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc). Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Aviva Public Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Kbc Nv holds 8,913 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Honeywell Inc holds 22,034 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 315,755 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,596 shares. Lasalle Inv Management Secs Llc accumulated 1.50 million shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.39 million activity. Stephen Andrea M had bought 20,000 shares worth $700,300 on Monday, June 10. On Wednesday, August 21 the insider O HERN THOMAS E bought $140,081. On Friday, August 9 the insider Volk Kenneth bought $91,280.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer (Prn) (NYSE:BAC) by 52,521 shares to 139,679 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,421 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 31.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.