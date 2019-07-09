Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Price Rose While Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Cut Its Position; Hemenway Trust Company Cut Its Schlumberger (SLB) Stake by $325,725

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 7,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,075 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 28,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 5.24 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 36.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,050 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, down from 15,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $87.12. About 2.75 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – Hive Launches Industry-First Predictive Analytics to Eliminate Stressful, Reactive Work; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Backlash Over Arrest of Black Men; 30/05/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Starbucks’ ‘Woke’ Racial Bias Training; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES CHINA REVENUE MORE THAN TRIPLING OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks Restrooms Now Open to All as Coffee Chain Makes Amends; 26/05/2018 – In Anti-Bias Training, Starbucks Enlists Hip-Hop Artist Common, Chairman Howard Schultz; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak sales in the U.S; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons circulate online promising free coffee for black customers; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Turns to Top California Court to Axe `Trifling’ Claims

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.23M for 29.84 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Thursday, February 7. $10.26M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 13,855 shares. M Secs Incorporated has 3,495 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Kopp Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.23% or 3,832 shares in its portfolio. 79,800 are owned by Andra Ap. Telos Capital Management invested 1.36% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tctc Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 8,706 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Llc reported 38,546 shares. Cullinan Associates stated it has 161,675 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Miura Ltd Liability Company stated it has 150,000 shares. 23,048 were reported by Roffman Miller Assoc Incorporated Pa. Moreover, Lourd Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 384,279 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp has 28,027 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 16,177 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Hard to Keep Track of the Losers – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Research Reports for Home Depot, Starbucks & T-Mobile – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starbucks Is Going Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Starbucks, T. Rowe Price, Laboratory Corporation, Carlisle and FleetCor – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,592 shares to 13,267 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,490 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79 million for 28.59 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard reported 110.95 million shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt holds 0.46% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 308,238 shares. King Luther Management owns 0.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 411,437 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.15% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Country Club Tru Co Na invested 0.79% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Q Global Limited Co has 180,324 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Argyle Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 40,050 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.1% or 95,735 shares. Thomas White International Ltd reported 0.09% stake. St James Invest Company Ltd reported 3.3% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Orleans Mngmt La, a Louisiana-based fund reported 33,019 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 176,261 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv has invested 0.3% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Waverton Investment Ltd has 646,868 shares.