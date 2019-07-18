Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Price Rose While Fruth Investment Management Has Lowered Position by $451,400; As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Market Valuation Declined, Water Island Capital Decreased Its Position

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $90.25. About 4.19M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/05/2018 – Starbucks plans ambitious growth in China amid US trade tensions; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak U.S. sales; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES CHINA REVENUE MORE THAN TRIPLING OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Opens Costa Rican Coffee Farm to Visitors; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 30/03/2018 – Johnson’s ascension came as former CEO and founder Howard Schultz decided to step down to focus his efforts on the Starbucks’ Reserve Roastery brand; 19/04/2018 – Black men arrested at Starbucks want change in U.S. racial attitudes; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement with Starbucks for Consumer and Foodservice Products

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,448 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 193,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 334,576 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc invested in 0.35% or 6,561 shares. New England Rech Management reported 5,100 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.07% or 36,170 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Delaware holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 17,970 shares. Moreover, Essex Invest Management Communications Lc has 0.24% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 21,906 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 16,312 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 228,139 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 6,495 shares. Tealwood Asset Management stated it has 30,850 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Architects stated it has 300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Lc invested in 0.06% or 3,674 shares. Eastern Natl Bank holds 6,908 shares. Apriem Advsr has invested 0.36% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Lifeplan Financial Group has 436 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Riverbridge Limited Liability Com accumulated 774,770 shares or 1.12% of the stock.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26M worth of stock.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18 million for 30.91 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 64,646 shares to 245,697 shares, valued at $18.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 414,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 605,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.