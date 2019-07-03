Starbucks (SBUX) Stake Maintained by Toth Financial Advisory Corp; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Harris Associates LP Trimmed Holding by $300.13 Million as Stock Price Declined

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 88.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 6.39M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 856,674 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.87M, down from 7.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 6.01 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO LOWER SHARE OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD TO CALL SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 16/04/2018 – @megtirrell reports the latest results on cancer studies from drug giants Merck and Bristol-Myers; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/2/2018, 10:00 AM; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 46974% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 46,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,074 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 7.03M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks and other companies must carry cancer warning label on coffee sold in California, judge rules; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION A `VERY DISCIPLINED’ DEAL; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Issues Apology Over Philadelphia Store Arrests; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is closing for an afternoon in May and it could cost them millions; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks announces it will close all stores for racial-bias education on May 29; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to More Than Triple Rev, More Than Double Oper Income in China by FY22-End, Relative to FY2017 Levels; 04/05/2018 – Nestle close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business – reports; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 638,637 are owned by Pnc Financial. Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Millennium Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Forbes J M And Com Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Exchange Capital Mngmt reported 25,560 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. 64,337 are owned by White Pine Com. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.25% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Conning reported 0.1% stake. Cleararc has 0.42% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Nbt State Bank N A holds 4,111 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Avalon Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 375,899 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Northeast Inv Mgmt reported 6,603 shares. Bahl Gaynor has invested 1.87% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York holds 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 51,735 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp holds 147,314 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. BURROWS CLIFFORD also sold $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares. The insider CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innoviva Inc by 71,800 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $70,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 8,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,038 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Invest stated it has 0.37% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 122,514 were accumulated by Private Asset Mngmt Inc. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Lc Ny accumulated 18,953 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Canandaigua Natl Savings Bank Company holds 57,207 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 667,369 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 155,907 shares stake. South Texas Money Ltd invested in 11,226 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Monarch Management holds 25,852 shares. Arcadia Mngmt Mi holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citizens & Northern reported 29,517 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bollard Group Limited Liability Company has 0.45% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 248,345 shares. 18,366 are owned by Signaturefd Lc. Hightower Tru Serv Lta holds 12,140 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Kamunting Street Cap Management Ltd Partnership owns 60,000 shares for 3.45% of their portfolio.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 455,115 shares to 12.33M shares, valued at $664.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herc Hldgs Inc by 84,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.