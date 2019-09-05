Starbucks (SBUX) Stake Maintained by Dubuque Bank & Trust Company; Retirement Systems Of Alabama Increased Its Position in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) as Stock Value Rose

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 2,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 382,827 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.39M, up from 380,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $197.71. About 1.25M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to lnnovate Faster, Accenture Study Finds; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 12,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 159,733 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, up from 147,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $96.11. About 12.94 million shares traded or 76.29% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Arrests, Outrageous to Some, Are Everyday Life for Others; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement With SouthRock In Brazil; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – New Zealand has enough of being left off the map; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. pastor denies terrorism charges in Turkish court; 10/03/2018 – STARBUCKS’S SCHULTZ DEFENDS U.K. TAX PAYMENTS: TELEGRAPH; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks chief executive apologizes for arrests of two black men; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of MSBAM 2017-C33

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Liability Company invested in 892 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.31% or 53.44 million shares. Moreover, Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 5,675 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP has 0.77% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4.35 million shares. Ohio-based Private Tru Na has invested 0.34% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pershing Square Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 11.06% or 9.99 million shares. Burt Wealth has invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Republic Mgmt has 0.4% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.04 million shares. Legal & General Gp Public Llc accumulated 0.34% or 7.92 million shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt has 0.74% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 14,003 shares. 30,195 are held by Cleararc Cap. Canandaigua Natl Commercial Bank Co holds 35,515 shares. 116,041 were reported by King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp. Convergence Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 41,222 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.24% or 155,105 shares in its portfolio.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23,412 shares to 59,913 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VFH) by 17,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,414 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI).

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,396 shares to 182,340 shares, valued at $16.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 101,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,065 shares, and cut its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).