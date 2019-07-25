Starbucks (SBUX) Stake Held by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc; As Mcdonald’s (MCD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Halsey Associates Has Lowered Holding

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s (MCD) by 24.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,687 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 7,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $213.92. About 2.33M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s plans to expand its Nordic business; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 5,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,542 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 7,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $90.79. About 5.71 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – NBC News: As Starbucks closes for bias training, black-owned coffee shops open their doors wider; 14/04/2018 – Starbucks apologizes for an incident that led to the arrest of 2 Philadelphia men; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement With SouthRock In Brazil; 07/05/2018 – Caffeine shot for Nestlé with $7bn Starbucks deal; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO FOCUS ON DIGITAL, CHINA, AND RESERVE STORES; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks C.E.O. Apologizes After Arrests of 2 Black Men; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons circulate online promising free coffee for black customers; 16/04/2018 – NBC News: Two black men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks to meet with CEO; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. $10.26M worth of stock was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc holds 49,520 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Paradigm Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Schroder Investment Management Grp Inc, Maine-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. Cumberland Limited owns 41,217 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). L & S has 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mcf Advisors Ltd Com has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 272 shares. Scotia Capital holds 0.4% or 423,415 shares. 5,413 are owned by Beacon Financial Gru. Century Companies Inc invested in 0.21% or 2.81 million shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership reported 233,838 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Cleararc Cap Inc has invested 0.42% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sather Fincl holds 4.47% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 296,774 shares. Regal Advisors Limited Com holds 0.04% or 2,752 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset Management accumulated 0.18% or 11,518 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41 million worth of stock. The insider Gibbs Robert Lane sold 22,036 shares worth $3.99M. On Wednesday, February 13 Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 1,328 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd Co owns 45,544 shares or 3.44% of their US portfolio. California-based Cheviot Value Management Lc has invested 1.74% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 3,873 are owned by Cannell Peter B And Incorporated. Df Dent And Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,035 shares. Cibc Asset Inc stated it has 0.14% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Llc reported 6,291 shares stake. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.33% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.83% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.68% or 3.26 million shares in its portfolio. Cutler Investment Counsel invested in 2.69% or 72,404 shares. 3,537 are owned by One Trading Limited Partnership. Buckingham Mgmt reported 21,219 shares. Miller Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,826 shares. Minnesota-based Somerset Gp Ltd has invested 0.8% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc reported 31,441 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings.