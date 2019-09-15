Starbucks (SBUX) Stake Has Upped by Oakbrook Investments Llc; Profund Advisors Boosted Its Equinix (EQIX) Stake by $552,888

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 19.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 1,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,786 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42 million, up from 5,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $536.8. About 91,032 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 23,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 575,045 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.21 million, up from 551,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 2.18 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 11/05/2018 – KFVS News: BREAKING: This incident comes two weeks after a similar device was discovered about two miles away at a; 25/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Rabb says his non-discrimination bill could have prevented Starbucks incident; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE SEES STARBUCKS DEAL ADDING POSITIVELY TO EPS FROM 2019; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLES ON APRIL 12 PHILADEPHIA INCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks take the high road in their settlement with Philly; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE RULES AGAINST STARBUCKS, OTHER COFFEE COMPANIES IN CANCER WARNING LABEL LAWSUIT; 19/04/2018 – Philadelphia Police Chief Apologizes for Starbucks Incident; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 San Diego: #BREAKING: Body found near Starbucks drive-thru in Clairemont; police investigation underway; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 219,037 were accumulated by River Road Asset Limited Liability Co. 68,295 were accumulated by Griffin Asset. 29,703 were accumulated by Freestone Holding Lc. S&Co holds 0.03% or 3,700 shares in its portfolio. The Ireland-based Davy Asset Mngmt has invested 1.17% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Saturna Cap Corp reported 18,487 shares stake. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Ltd Liability owns 3,075 shares. 178 were accumulated by Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Lc. 10 reported 36,916 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 101,948 shares. First Manhattan has 21,108 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Division has invested 0.16% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Endurance Wealth Mngmt stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zevenbergen Cap Invs Lc holds 14,130 shares. Martin Currie Limited holds 235,253 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 1,203 shares to 21,577 shares, valued at $23.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 116,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,434 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corporation invested in 0.11% or 66,990 shares. Cipher LP invested in 1,545 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 212,813 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Agf Investments America Incorporated reported 16,361 shares or 2.81% of all its holdings. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 22,107 shares. Parkside State Bank Tru reported 36 shares. Scotia holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,591 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 62 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The California-based Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research owns 6,160 shares. White Pine Cap Limited Liability reported 0.8% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Johnson Gru owns 57 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Security Cap Research & Inc has invested 4.41% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Reaves W H And holds 2.49% or 154,917 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems has 375,892 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc by 5,943 shares to 37,182 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,475 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

