Starbucks (SBUX) Stake Has Upped by Cedar Rock Capital Ltd; Fidelity Natl Info Services In (FIS) Holder Old Dominion Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $941,499

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 88,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 9.97M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741.41M, up from 9.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 3.18M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLES ON APRIL 12 PHILADEPHIA INCIDENT; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS: ACCELERATING COMP GROWTH GLOBALLY IS `TOP PRIORITY’; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 ADJ EPS $2.48-$2.53; 19/04/2018 – Philly OEM: Mayor’s Statement on the Starbucks Incident; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Turns to Top California Court to Axe `Trifling’ Claims; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Promotes Long-Game Mentality, But Investors Skeptical; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak sales in the U.S

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Info Services In (FIS) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 8,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 2,564 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 10,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Info Services In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $137.67. About 2.18M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Alta Cap Management has 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 15,940 shares. 962,363 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Lincoln National stated it has 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation reported 626,273 shares stake. Winslow Asset Mngmt reported 10,381 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.28% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Vantage Invest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 170,097 shares. Nuveen Asset Llc owns 735,272 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated invested 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Btr Capital Management Inc holds 6,745 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp holds 585,240 shares. Principal Financial Grp, a Iowa-based fund reported 3.91 million shares. Penobscot Inv reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.17% or 1.47M shares.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,030 shares to 16,796 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap (SLY) by 37,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY).