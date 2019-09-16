Starbucks (SBUX) Stake Has Boosted by Parsec Financial Management Inc; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shares Declined, Richard C Young & Company Has Decreased Stake by $2.12 Million

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 6,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 222,560 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.66 million, up from 215,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 6.97M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 08/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Ratings Unaffected by Licensing Agreement with Nestle; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO SAYS STARBUCKS ALLIANCE IS NOT A DEFENSIVE MOVE; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam too; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Americas cafe sales rise more than expected; 21/03/2018 – SBUX: CHINA IS FASTEST GROWING INTERNATIONAL MARKET FOR COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CHINA CEO BELINDA WONG SPEAKS AT CHINA INVESTOR DAY; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL U.S. STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION ON MAY 29; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 10,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 85,173 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.98 million, down from 95,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $182.19. About 1.70 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se Spons Adr (Germany) (NYSE:SAP) by 40,826 shares to 7,119 shares, valued at $974,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 26,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,610 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 45,609 are held by Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 1.67M shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0.23% or 968,878 shares. Uss Mngmt Limited reported 340,700 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability reported 58,000 shares stake. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc holds 2,516 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset owns 8,358 shares. Eastern Fincl Bank holds 6,346 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,642 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc invested in 0.69% or 9.40 million shares. Ashfield Prns holds 0.54% or 60,063 shares. Aspen Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 9,061 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. 14,568 are owned by First Fincl Corporation In. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 23,281 shares. Allstate Corporation invested in 0.16% or 109,900 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.50 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Cap Finance Advisers Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd Company invested 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Zeke Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5,488 shares. Community Financial Bank Of Raymore has 1.46% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Homrich Berg reported 5,457 shares. Glenview Financial Bank Tru Dept has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited reported 46,067 shares stake. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 34,755 shares. Blair William & Il owns 32,895 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pointstate Limited Partnership has 1.66% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 397,226 shares. 33,014 were reported by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.15% or 4,135 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Andra Ap stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 57,000 shares.

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77M and $527.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,614 shares to 34,582 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 16,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).