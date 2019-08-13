Starbucks (SBUX) Shares Rose While Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Lowered Holding by $458,800; Independent Investors Lowered Stake in Waters (WAT) by $577,300

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 49,400 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43M, down from 51,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $205.83. About 590,321 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 23/05/2018 – EURO SUN MINING INC – CONFIRMED THAT MINISTRY OF ECONOMY, MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND MINISTRY OF WATERS AND FORESTS HAVE SIGNED MINING LICENSE; 03/05/2018 – Black lawmakers are impatient with tech’s lack of diversity and are threatening regulation to force the issue Congresswoman Maxine Waters said, “I’m not urging, I’m not encouraging, I’m about to hit some people across the head with a hammer; 18/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement in Response to FEMA’s Affordability Framework for the National Flood Insurance Program; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 2 TO 3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Reports 1Q Earnings Rise, Launches $3 Bln Share Buyback; 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 07/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS SOME OUTSIDE FORCES ARE TRYING TO MUDDY THE WATERS IN SOUTH CHINA SEA; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 09/04/2018 – Brilliant Says Waters Hardly Calm Between U.S., China (Video); 06/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – BOTH VESSELS WILL OPERATE IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS ON ICHTHYS LNG PROJECT

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 13,097 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, down from 19,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.91. About 4.95M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Backlash Over Arrest of Black Men; 18/04/2018 – Can Training Eliminate Biases? Starbucks Will Test the Thesis; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL U.S. STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION ON MAY 29; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker-than-expected China sales; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Further Details Will Be Provided in a Mutually Agreed Public Statement; 09/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Starbucks deal gives Nestle more punch in fight with JAB; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – QTRLY GLOBAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEEING `CHALLENGES’ IN THE AFTERNOONS IN U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Investec Asset Management North America invested in 0.11% or 4,736 shares. Whittier Tru reported 369 shares stake. Btim Corp owns 0.81% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 237,509 shares. Contravisory Inv holds 0.17% or 1,718 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 2,620 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 125 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Nomura Asset Management Com Ltd has 0.07% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 29,167 shares. Fernwood Mngmt Ltd reported 0.41% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Snyder Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 8,805 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Barrett Asset stated it has 56,190 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group reported 10,852 shares stake. Zeke Capital Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 988 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth Incorporated owns 3,456 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd stated it has 132,057 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 21,033 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. Moreover, Park Circle has 10.34% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 196,600 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 0.18% or 53,968 shares. Quantitative Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.68% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Guardian Life Insur Co Of America accumulated 0.03% or 3,586 shares. Notis accumulated 13,316 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Moreover, Optimum Inv has 0.49% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bahl And Gaynor stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Van Eck Associate Corporation has invested 0.16% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 60,644 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company. 51,300 are held by South Dakota Investment Council. 51,834 were reported by Cibc Bank Usa.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Front Door Inc by 89,183 shares to 157,994 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 33.90 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.