Starbucks (SBUX) Shares Rose While Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreased by $561,068 Its Holding; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Holding in Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Has Upped by $6.27 Million

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 696,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 6.67M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.43 million, up from 5.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.56. About 573,129 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 7,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 120,103 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 127,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $96.34. About 2.71 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee to break from Whitbread after investor pressure; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Further Details Will Be Provided in a Mutually Agreed Public Statement; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 16/04/2018 – Arrest of Black Men at Starbucks Was `Reprehensible,’ C.E.O. Says; 08/05/2018 – Starbucks Trying to Woo Afternoon Customers; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Starbucks Corp; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize; 17/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close stores one afternoon in May for racial-bias educatio; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Parkside Natl Bank & Tru has invested 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Glenmede Tru Co Na owns 0% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 495 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated stated it has 1.41 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 0.05% or 173,169 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd reported 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Federated Investors Pa owns 1.02 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 1.80M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 43,833 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Com Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.46% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Ameritas Prtn holds 0.11% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) or 240,503 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc owns 176,066 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Division has invested 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Oppenheimer Asset owns 0.01% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 25,980 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 165,829 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 572,658 shares to 23,250 shares, valued at $747,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co (NYSE:AWK) by 53,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.41 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pioneer Tru Bank N A Or has 10,910 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Confluence Limited Liability owns 823,902 shares. Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability owns 3,223 shares. Field & Main Retail Bank invested 0.46% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mirae Asset Invests Limited has 0.19% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Natl Com holds 0.02% or 2,756 shares. Hightower Lc has 0.36% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 724,802 shares. Veritable LP has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Signalpoint Asset holds 0.13% or 3,997 shares. 8,783 are held by Amer Bank & Trust. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated owns 38,649 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 0.36% or 1.73M shares. Cordasco Financial Networks holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 575 shares. Smith Salley And has invested 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 17,983 shares to 18,046 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American National Insurance Co (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 9,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.