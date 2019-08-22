Starbucks (SBUX) Shares Rose While Hollencrest Securities Lowered by $384,430 Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Wealth Architects Decreased by $309,114 Its Position

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 9,672 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 14,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $96.49. About 4.94 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 24/04/2018 – As Starbucks Embraces the Drive-Thru, a Few Speed Traps Ahead; 28/05/2018 – Civil rights advisers hope Starbucks’ anti-bias training sets example; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Reach Agreement With Philadelphia; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS: AFTERNOON PROMOTIONS NOT WORKING WELL IN U.S; 16/04/2018 – The Latest: Starbucks CEO hopes to meet with arrested men; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks take the high road in their settlement with Philly; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 28/05/2018 – DealBook: Skepticism Swirls About Starbucks’s Bias Training. But It’s a Start; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: For Women’s March organizers, Starbucks still isn’t PC enough; 07/05/2018 – Nestle pays $7.15bn in Starbucks marketing tie-up

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 15.86M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,260 shares to 7,825 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Cali (MCA).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.46 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 601,491 are owned by Atlanta Cap Management Company L L C. New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.38% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.09% or 72,704 shares in its portfolio. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 7,724 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has 0.1% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 13,491 shares. Hirtle Callaghan & Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 79 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa accumulated 0.38% or 267,140 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Lc invested in 18,493 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 987,676 were accumulated by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Intrust State Bank Na owns 0.52% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 27,292 shares. Marco Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.22% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 4,152 were reported by Coatue Ltd Liability Co. Pictet Bancorporation Tru Ltd stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Andra Ap has 79,800 shares. Blume Cap Inc reported 6,800 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 21,883 shares to 709,553 shares, valued at $29.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).