Starbucks (SBUX) Shares Rose While Fruth Investment Management Has Cut Stake; Brown Forman (BF.B) Holding Maintained by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 27,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.60 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.16. About 551,039 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN REPORTS STRONG YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS; OPERATING INCOME UP DOUBLE-DIGITS; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BROWN-FORMAN SEES FY 2018 SPLIT-ADJUSTED SHR (NOT ADJ SHR) $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Dividend of 15.8c; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces Leadership Succession Plan; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REAFFIRMS YR NET SALES, SPLIT ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 03/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 30/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO to retire at year’s end

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.33B market cap company. It closed at $87.79 lastly. It is down 36.11% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – Whatever happens out of Starbucks’s bias training, it is an important start, @andrewrsorkin writes; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks debuts gin barrel-aged cold brew to lure coffee drinkers to Seattle Roastery; 05/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O : UBS REMOVES FROM MOST PREFERRED LIST; 09/03/2018 – UK government resists “latte levy” in bitter blow for campaigners; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks, at the Intersection of Race and Class in America; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS TWO MEN CAN COMPLETE DEGREES W/ ITS COLLEGE PLAN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 79,671 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 5,656 shares. Altfest L J Company accumulated 0.07% or 34,157 shares. Force Cap accumulated 1.73% or 10,000 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd stated it has 8,640 shares. Estabrook Mgmt has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 370 shares. 5,855 were accumulated by Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corporation. Central Asset Invs And Mngmt (Hk) Ltd holds 9,260 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 6,509 shares. The North Carolina-based Horizon Limited Co has invested 0.14% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Advisory Research Inc reported 63,703 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company invested 0.37% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). California-based Btr Cap Inc has invested 0.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Eaton Vance Management accumulated 4.79M shares. Sigma Planning has 42,773 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. 152,634 shares valued at $10.26M were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 30.07 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 49,100 shares to 2.69M shares, valued at $170.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 13,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11M shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

