Starbucks (SBUX) Shares Rose While Davis R M Decreased Position by $4.28 Million; Legacy Capital Partners Holds Holding in Microsoft Com (MSFT)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,087 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 36,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52 million shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 32.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 57,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 119,557 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.89 million, down from 177,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08 million shares traded or 4.73% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 24/05/2018 – Hoboken Patch: Body Found In Starbucks Bathroom In North Jersey: Cops; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO SAYS STARBUCKS ALLIANCE IS NOT A DEFENSIVE MOVE; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 30/04/2018 – Low-Wage Workers Will Be Directly Impacted by the California Supreme Court’s Decision in Troester v. Starbucks Inc; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL U.S. STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION ON MAY 29; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Adds Two New Frappuccinos To The Menu — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keystone Planning owns 32,841 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 2.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ami Invest Management, a Indiana-based fund reported 26,757 shares. Mcmillion Cap Management Inc reported 6.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diamond Hill Mngmt Incorporated owns 3.45M shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio. Maverick Cap invested in 3.49M shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt stated it has 8.87 million shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment reported 0.31% stake. Foster & Motley Inc has 157,518 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 2.08% or 63,382 shares. Washington Trust Retail Bank holds 3.26% or 173,604 shares in its portfolio. Gluskin Sheff & Assocs Inc invested in 2.64% or 377,801 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation accumulated 137,427 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation holds 2.49M shares.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53 million and $214.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Advisory Research invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Raymond James Associate owns 1.54 million shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,362 shares. Barometer Management Inc accumulated 1.77% or 209,286 shares. 46,942 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of stated it has 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Lvw Advisors Limited stated it has 45,682 shares. Freestone Capital Holding Limited Com, Washington-based fund reported 26,692 shares. Brown Advisory has 0.06% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 285,078 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Trust Co has 2,756 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.04% or 1,064 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Com owns 8,566 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 233,838 shares.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 43,254 shares to 867,381 shares, valued at $46.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 63,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Ltd.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 33.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.