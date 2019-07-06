Starbucks (SBUX) Shares Rose While Bellecapital International LTD Has Trimmed Position; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Aristotle Capital Management Has Raised Position by $16.15 Million

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 177,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.96M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451.76M, up from 4.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 2.28 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 7,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,725 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, down from 88,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $87.79 lastly. It is down 36.11% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – Starbucks says it’s achieved pay equity in the US; 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 17/04/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide to conduct racial-bias training; 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO LICENSE RETAILS OPS IN BRAZIL TO SOUTHROCK; 22/03/2018 – Food Logistics: Starbucks Explores Use of Blockchain; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO SAYS STARBUCKS ALLIANCE IS NOT A DEFENSIVE MOVE; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE/STARBUCKS PACT EXCLUDES READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE,TEA, JUICE; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee break brewing after Whitbread investors stir

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Cap has invested 0.24% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Shelton Cap Management holds 0.05% or 1,233 shares in its portfolio. 136,962 are held by Mirae Asset Global Ltd. Epoch Invest Prtnrs Incorporated invested 0.07% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Com Lc invested in 149,568 shares. Homrich And Berg stated it has 6,211 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Smithfield Tru Company has 0.08% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Sandy Spring Retail Bank stated it has 0.15% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Stock Yards Natl Bank & Tru invested 0.02% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). S&Co has 198,970 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. 31,933 are held by Strategy Asset Managers Limited. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C reported 49,350 shares stake. Prudential Public Ltd Com owns 2,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Kentucky Retirement invested in 58,636 shares or 0.52% of the stock.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,544 shares to 4,386 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 39,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,081 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15,322 shares to 19,833 shares, valued at $946,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C Ww Grp Inc Hldgs A S stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Beacon Fincl Group invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Liability Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 774,770 shares. Hilton Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 5,520 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 5,675 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt Com L L C accumulated 601,491 shares. Clark Cap Group reported 5,602 shares. Moreover, Winslow Asset has 0.16% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.01 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Loudon Investment Lc has invested 2.92% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Boston Advsr holds 195,317 shares. Fil invested in 230,405 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First National holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2,756 shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 96,125 shares. Fin Architects owns 300 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

