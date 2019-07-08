Starbucks (SBUX) Shares Rose While Alta Capital Management Has Cut by $32.40 Million Its Stake; As Signature Bk New York Com (SBNY) Stock Declined, Holder Reinhart Partners Has Cut Its Position

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York Com (SBNY) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 6,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,584 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.70M, down from 128,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $124.15. About 171,423 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500.

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 96.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 437,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,940 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 453,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $87.6. About 3.29 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger Overshadowed by Starbucks But It Sees Growth Ahead; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Schultz steps in as outrage over cafe arrests simmers; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: OVERLAP OF SOME BUSINESSES WITH STARBUCKS TOLERATED; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé pays $7.15bn to market Starbucks’ products; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.53

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, down 3.90% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.82 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $149.31 million for 11.45 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.65% EPS growth.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp Com (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 98,474 shares to 934,191 shares, valued at $26.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 1St Source Corp Com (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 38,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass Com (NYSE:UNF).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18M for 30.00 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 60,017 shares to 492,937 shares, valued at $82.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings by 552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,137 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. CULVER JOHN also sold $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares. 152,634 Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares with value of $10.26 million were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD.

