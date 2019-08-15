Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Westend Advisors Decreased Position; Armstrong Shaw Associates Raised Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Position by $1.23 Million as Share Price Declined

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 62.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 23,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 60,450 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 37,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.77. About 7.23M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 31,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 500,692 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.22 billion, down from 532,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $95.46. About 3.75 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of MSBAM 2017-C33; 08/03/2018 – SBUX: JAPAN COMP SALES `HAVE BEEN CHALLENGED’; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks closing stores for anti-bias training; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 21/05/2018 – The Seattle Times: Weeks after two black men were arrested at a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, the Seattle-based company; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. pastor denies terrorism charges in Turkish court; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS EXPECTS TO RETURN ABT $20B TO HOLDERS THROUGH 2020; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Trading Nation’ Traders Talk Chipolte, McDonald’s And Starbucks – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks Takes Delivery Nationwide. Is This a Good Idea? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Invest. Grade Corp Bd Etf (LQD) by 27,492 shares to 154,544 shares, valued at $18.40B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Inc. (NYSE:MDT) by 10,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.09 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The State Of CBD Regulation: Clear Rules Or Consumers At Risk? – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is CVS Stock a Buy With a 3.5% Dividend and 20% Upside? – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market News: Gold Soars Above $1,500; CVS Looks Healthy – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Expiration and Results of Any and All Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Are CVS And Walgreens Unfairly Fighting Back Against Amazon’s PillPack? – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

