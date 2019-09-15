Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder West Coast Financial Decreased Holding by $479,823; Fastenal Co Com (FAST) Stock Declined While Peoples Financial Services Increased Position by $1.29 Million

Peoples Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by 97.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp bought 40,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 81,700 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66M, up from 41,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Fastenal Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 5,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 112,049 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.39M, down from 117,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 5.91M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 COMP SALES AT LOW END OF 3%-5%; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: TRANSACTION EXPECTED EPS ACCRETIVE BY END OF FY 2021; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker than expected China sales; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Starbucks’ Agrmnt With Nestle Has No Rtg Impact; 30/03/2018 – One year into Starbucks’ top job, CEO Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial-bias education day; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé pays $7.15bn to market Starbucks’ products; 29/05/2018 – Whatever happens out of Starbucks’s bias training, it is an important start, @andrewrsorkin writes

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.31 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $437.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,400 shares to 52,103 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 60,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,228 shares. 149,611 are owned by Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi. Caxton Assoc LP holds 111,116 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Peoples Fincl Svcs has invested 0.87% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Nomura Asset Mngmt Communication reported 223,786 shares. Minnesota-based Sns Financial Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0.02% or 169,648 shares. Strategic Limited Liability holds 4,849 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 1 shares. Becker Mgmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 12,434 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt invested in 25,377 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Clear Street Limited Liability Co has 0.67% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 69,200 shares. Oakworth holds 3,585 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Atlas Browninc, Kentucky-based fund reported 6,561 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

