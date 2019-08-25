Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Union Bankshares Decreased Its Stake by $511,340; Caterpillar Del Com (CAT) Shares Declined While Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT) by 124.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 5,366 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727,000, up from 2,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.06. About 5.96M shares traded or 44.73% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR MAINTAINS QTR DIVIDEND RATE OF 78C/SHR VS EST. 80C; 03/05/2018 – “Caterpillar’s monthly retail sales growth is beginning to slow, and appears to be past its peak,” analyst Ross Gilardi wrote Thursday; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 6,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 57,303 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 64,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08 million shares traded or 4.73% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé: A Bold Blend — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – Kevin Johnson’s response to the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks is an “instructive playbook” for other CEOs dealing with crisis; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES FY18 TAX RATE 25%; 30/04/2018 – Low-Wage Workers Will Be Directly Impacted by the California Supreme Court’s Decision in Troester v. Starbucks Inc; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.53; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks has updated its guest policy to allow people to use its cafe and restrooms without making a purchase; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 33.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

