Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Tradewinds Capital Management Lowered Its Position as Valuation Rose; Extra Space Storage (EXR) Shareholder Mackay Shields Upped Position

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 8,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 38,972 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, up from 30,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $121.64. About 30,557 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 45,445 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 51,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $96.21. About 412,235 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks apologizes for arrests of two black men at store; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks said it has achieved pay equity for its U.S. workers; 16/03/2018 – Orin Smith Helped Steer Starbucks Through Era of Espresso-Fueled Growth; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO FOCUS ON DIGITAL, CHINA, AND RESERVE STORES; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE AGREES TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS GLOBALLY; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Police release recording of call that lead to arrest of black men at Starbucks; 19/04/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks say they feared for live

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,927 were reported by Barr E S. Nbt Commercial Bank N A Ny has invested 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 196,962 shares. Ipg Invest Advsr holds 3,694 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marathon Trading Investment Limited Com reported 8,620 shares. Sunbelt Inc has invested 0.33% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Raymond James Na reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Lpl Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 540,238 shares. Monetta Finance Inc invested in 18,500 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Lc owns 149,074 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). S&Co accumulated 0.03% or 3,700 shares. 43,715 are held by Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 892 shares. Zwj Counsel Incorporated, Georgia-based fund reported 3,698 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.36 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

