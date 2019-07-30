Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Tradewinds Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $431,642; Morgan Stanley Com Stk (MS) Shareholder Buckingham Capital Management Decreased Stake by $630,000

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,445 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 51,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $97.05. About 4.54 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all US stores for racial bias training; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all company-owned stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias education day; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in March; 02/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO: Companies need to step in to help feed families hurt by budget cuts; 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 17/04/2018 – Britain’s Costa promises to recycle half a billion coffee cups by 2020; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks First-Ever China Investor Conference Highlights Accelerated Store Growth in its Fastest Growing Market, Doubling to; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO says Philadelphia arrests not hurting hiring efforts

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley Com Stk (MS) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 239,721 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, down from 254,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 4.27 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/03/2018 – MACROGENICS INC MGNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $18; 13/03/2018 – Reality TV World: Exclusive: Morgan Ricke talks ‘Survivor: Ghost Island’ (Part 2); 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMES GORMAN SAYS MARKET HAS UNDERAPPRECIATED BANK’S POTENTIAL IN TRADING; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 13/05/2018 – Morgan Cummings, O’Neal Gray; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP BATRK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Freeman’s Team Demands Retraction From CNN Over Sexual Harassment Report; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MITSUBISHI UFJ MORGAN STANLEY SECURITIES CO. LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A’; 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $31.99 million activity. CULVER JOHN also sold $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $847.84M for 34.66 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,520 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bell National Bank & Trust invested in 0.32% or 15,883 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 2.35 million shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Parametric Port Ltd Llc has 0.22% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3.48 million shares. 155,105 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. The New York-based Bbr Prtn Limited Liability Co has invested 0.55% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.34% or 922,219 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Inc holds 1.08% or 48,717 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 13,491 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 210,023 shares. 42,528 were reported by Btc Cap Management. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company reported 3,806 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Company has 0.38% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 27,215 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Limited reported 0.16% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 9.18 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jabodon Pt stated it has 46,452 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs accumulated 0.09% or 47,121 shares. The Texas-based Westwood has invested 0.56% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited holds 307,886 shares. 7.74 million are held by Legal & General Public Limited Liability Com. M&T Financial Bank owns 168,188 shares. King Wealth has 10,102 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Loews owns 5,653 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maverick Cap Limited invested in 160,320 shares. 1.52 million are owned by Ser Automobile Association. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co invested in 315,796 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Optimum reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Carroll Financial Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 351 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl holds 0.23% or 2.21 million shares in its portfolio.