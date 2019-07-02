Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Tradewinds Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $431,642; Raymond James & Associates Lowered Its Visa (Call) (V) Stake by $7.05 Million as Stock Price Rose

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,445 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 51,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.55. About 7.94 million shares traded or 4.56% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES HITTING 3% COMP SALES GOAL IN 3Q; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 11/04/2018 – Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Starbucks Corp; 17/04/2018 – Nancy Miller: Breaking: Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Johnson Apologized on Behalf of Starbucks; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is taking on about 500 Starbucks employees as part of the deal; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks officially changes its policy, saying anyone can use its spaces, including restrooms, regardless of whether a purchase is made

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (V) by 99.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 2.35M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36,000, down from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Visa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $173.94. About 6.11M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million. Shares for $11.64M were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability holds 49,007 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Lc has invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Long Road Counsel Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.89% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 0.12% or 992,209 shares. Whittier Trust Comm Of Nevada Inc stated it has 0.33% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Garde Inc has 27,752 shares. Fayez Sarofim And reported 154,704 shares stake. 3,542 are held by Loudon Invest Limited Company. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 113,604 shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 3.57M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 2.44M shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Azimuth Limited Liability Com reported 154,461 shares. Madison Inv Holdings stated it has 521,464 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18M for 28.96 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 1.73 million shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $45.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 4,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,427 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii.

