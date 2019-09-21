Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Thornburg Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $15.58 Million as Market Value Rose; As Tjx Companies (TJX) Shares Rose, Todd Asset Management Lifted Its Stake by $2.52 Million

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 26.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 187,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 522,889 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.83 million, down from 710,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 9.95M shares traded or 39.35% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 23/03/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Turns to Top California Court to Axe `Trifling’ Claims; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is closing for an afternoon in May and it could cost them millions; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. pastor denies terrorism charges in Turkish court; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES 30 ROASTERY LOCATIONS OVER TIME GLOBALLY; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: OVERLAP OF SOME BUSINESSES WITH STARBUCKS TOLERATED; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS – TO CLOSE ALL COMPANY-OWNED STORES IN U.S. ON AFTERNOON OF MAY 29 TO CONDUCT RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION GEARED TOWARD PREVENTING DISCRIMINATION; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Racially profiled men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 48,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 283,469 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.99 million, up from 234,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 8.73 million shares traded or 43.09% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: ROKU, SBUX, SLV, LYFT, SQ – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks to keep ramping up innovation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Starbucks Stock Beat the Market in 2018, Rising 12% – Nasdaq” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CMG, SBUX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Starbucks, Roku, and Universal Display Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.17 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 1.06 million shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $71.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 58,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Class A.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nokia Corp. (NYSE:NOK) by 2.01M shares to 491,710 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group Adr (NYSE:MTU) by 499,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97M shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc Ordinary.

