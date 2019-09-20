Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Tealwood Asset Management Trimmed Its Position; Bernzott Capital Advisors Raised Its Position in Bottomline Tech (EPAY) as Stock Declined

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Bottomline Tech (EPAY) by 43.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 176,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 580,659 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.69 million, up from 404,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Bottomline Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $40.28. About 175,521 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 6,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 24,296 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, down from 30,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $90.53. About 5.45M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks has a latte to learn; 21/04/2018 – A Problem Starbucks Can’t Train Away; 04/05/2018 – Behind the Design of the Starbucks Mermaid Logo (Video); 18/04/2018 – May 29 will mark the second time that Starbucks has closed its stores for an afternoon; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 EPS $3.32-EPS $3.36; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS TO USE PROCEEDS PRIMARILY TO ACCELERATE SHR BUYBACKS; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Changes Customer Policies After Furor Over Arrests; 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B AS PART OF GLOBAL COFFEE PACT

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.33 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks Trims 2020 Earnings Forecast, Long-term View Intact – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks pulls forward buybacks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Doubling, Does Starbucks Still Have Room to Run? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited accumulated 325,660 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Perkins Coie stated it has 42,151 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Brown Capital Mgmt reported 17,783 shares stake. Synovus owns 93,370 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Westwood Mgmt Corp Il reported 3,000 shares stake. Hilton Management Llc reported 0.06% stake. Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 93,800 shares. Rampart Investment Management Limited Liability has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.77% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 56,406 are held by Kentucky Retirement. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 166,123 shares. Pennsylvania-based Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Verity & Verity Limited Liability Corp reported 0.64% stake. Roundview Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Diamond Hill Cap invested in 3,850 shares or 0% of the stock.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $830.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,807 shares to 120,158 shares, valued at $16.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Sg Americas Secs Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 31,921 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 140,306 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Acadian Asset Lc holds 842 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 8,035 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Oh reported 317,367 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.18% or 1.98M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Everence Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Sector Pension Board holds 0.03% or 83,331 shares in its portfolio. 280,000 were reported by Weiss Multi. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 95,028 shares in its portfolio. Ruggie Cap reported 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc).