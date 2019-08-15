Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Symmetry Peak Management Has Decreased Its Position by $2.00 Million as Stock Value Rose; M&T Bank Has Decreased Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $562,380

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $94.92. About 9.99M shares traded or 27.15% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 14/03/2018 – Yonhap: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 07/05/2018 – Nestle pays $7.15bn in Starbucks marketing tie-up; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES FY18 TAX RATE 25%; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE GETS RIGHTS TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS EX COFFEE SHOPS; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 100M SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks calls anti-bias training part of ‘long-term journey’; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 2,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 54,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, down from 56,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $269.48. About 1.82 million shares traded or 23.34% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Call) by 95,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shake Shack Inc (Call) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 33.90 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 7,582 shares to 771,651 shares, valued at $71.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 13,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.39 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.