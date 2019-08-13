Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increased Stake; Trillium Asset Management Holding In Asml Holding N V (ASML) Was Raised

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 2,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 38,542 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 36,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $219.2. About 551,704 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 6,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 30,415 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 23,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $96.63. About 7.77M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE CLOSE TO DEAL FOR STARBUCKS CORP.’S BUSINESS THAT SELLS COFFEE BEANS AND DRINKS IN SUPERMARKETS – BBG; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks earnings: 53 cents per share, vs. 53 cents expected; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO says Philadelphia arrests not hurting hiring efforts; 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS; 28/05/2018 – WEI CHUAN FOODS IN TALKS TO SUPPLY MILK TO STARBUCKS: DAILY; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLES ON APRIL 12 PHILADEPHIA INCIDENT; 15/05/2018 – NESTLE DEAL GIVES STARBUCKS CONTROL OF BRAND & GROWTH: CEO; 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 47,484 shares to 31,768 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 2,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,926 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 03/25/2019: STM,AKAM,ASML,NCTY – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: GE,BLK,GLOB,ASML,QCOM – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KLA: Eating Everyone’s Lunch (Except ASML) – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 17, 2019 : BAC, ABT, ASML, USB, PNC, PGR, BK, ERIC, OMC, TXT, CMA, WIT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks (SBUX) Reports Q2 Earnings Thursday: What to Expect? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Share Price Has Gained 132%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/26/2019: DECK,MHK,SBUX,BWA – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Aurora Cannabis, Starbucks and Beyond Meat – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,365 shares to 9,540 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,033 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.45% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Holderness Invests stated it has 7,764 shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt holds 6,603 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gp Inc has 0.27% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Johnson Inc owns 5,813 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 4,076 shares. Summit Securities Grp Ltd Company reported 8,800 shares. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 228,139 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16,312 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 214,988 shares stake. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.33% or 103,448 shares. Jefferies Gp invested in 0.12% or 196,962 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 8,230 shares. 34,364 are held by Acg Wealth.