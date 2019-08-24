Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Sather Financial Group Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Rose; As Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Market Value Declined, Dafna Capital Management Increased by $470,000 Its Position

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 26.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 108,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 296,774 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.06M, down from 405,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08M shares traded or 5.17% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is getting the rights to market Starbucks’ products around the world outside the U.S. coffee company’s shops; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders; 17/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close stores one afternoon in May for racial-bias educatio; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak sales in the U.S; 17/04/2018 – NBC New York: #BREAKING: Starbucks closing all stores nationwide on May 29 for racial-bias training amid uproar over arrest of; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SBUX.O CEO SAYS PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS NOT HAVING AN IMPACT ON U.S. SSS; 19/04/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC News Exclusive: Men arrested at Philly #Starbucks say they did nothing wrong, feared for their live; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Nonpaying Customers; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks Creates Policy on Nonpaying Guests

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 151,770 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 141,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 516,667 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $40.7M; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 14/05/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Expects 2018 Rhopressa Revenue of $20 M to $30 M; 12/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Scott Laranjo as Director, Marketing, Roclatan™; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTED FDA REVIEW PERIOD FOR ROCLATAN NDA IS TEN MONTHS; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 21/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 29/03/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 5

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 208,320 shares to 343,315 shares, valued at $19.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W And Inc Ca invested in 0.01% or 400 shares. 601,491 were reported by Atlanta Capital Management Com L L C. Essex Invest Management Co Ltd Liability Co invested in 21,906 shares. Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability Corporation owns 21,629 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 15,857 shares in its portfolio. Hl Finance Services Ltd Liability owns 0.24% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 213,984 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Wedgewood Partners Incorporated holds 3.86% or 711,660 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Fincl has invested 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Middleton Commerce Ma holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 140,149 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Camarda Fin Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Dubuque Savings Bank & holds 159,733 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. First Republic Management Inc stated it has 1.04 million shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 33.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 8,000 shares to 34,800 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 77,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,052 shares, and cut its stake in Intec Pharma Ltd Jerusalem.