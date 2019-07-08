Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Roffman Miller Associates Has Decreased Stake; Oppenheimer & Company Position in Corning (GLW) Has Cut by $918,654

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 126,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,048 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 149,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 2.06 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks officially changes its policy, saying anyone can use its spaces, including restrooms, regardless of whether a purchase is made; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS FOUNDER SAYS MILAN ROASTERY WILL OPEN IN SEPTEMBER; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy; 14/04/2018 – Starbucks apologizes for an incident that led to the arrest of 2 Philadelphia men; 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1; 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ. EPS 53C, EST. 53C; COMPS UP 2%, EST. UP 1.9%; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks apologizes for arrests of two black men at store; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 17.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 27,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,693 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 162,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $32.96. About 1.77M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 13,121 shares to 51,683 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 12,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.38 per share. GLW’s profit will be $345.29 million for 18.73 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). D E Shaw & invested 0.02% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Brave Asset Mgmt holds 109,919 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. The California-based Jacobs And Ca has invested 0.84% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). St Germain D J accumulated 126,948 shares or 0.46% of the stock. State Street Corp has invested 0.1% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). 115,483 were reported by Altavista Wealth Incorporated. Meyer Handelman stated it has 523,082 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 125 shares. Salem Mgmt reported 209,675 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.02% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 151,217 shares. 87,717 were accumulated by Marathon Capital Mgmt. John G Ullman & Assocs Incorporated has invested 3.91% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Adage Ptnrs Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $8.75 million activity. 223,379 shares were sold by WEEKS WENDELL P, worth $7.54M on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,940 are held by Alta Capital Lc. Hilltop Holdings invested in 0.13% or 8,111 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 17,717 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.18% or 42,773 shares. Yhb Advsrs holds 11,459 shares. White Pine Investment Company reported 2.39% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Essex Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.24% or 21,906 shares. Colony Gp invested in 29,234 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 52,485 are held by Amer Money Mgmt Ltd. Northrock Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.15% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Clark Management Group owns 5,602 shares. Moreover, Horan Cap has 4.79% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 348,771 shares. Loomis Sayles LP stated it has 2.41% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,372 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Birinyi Assoc Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 29,170 shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diageo Plc New Adr (NYSE:DEO) by 2,049 shares to 124,135 shares, valued at $20.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B New Class (BRKB).

