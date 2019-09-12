Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Rampart Investment Management Company Trimmed Its Position; Viacom (VIAB) Holder Quantbot Technologies LP Has Decreased Stake by $1.24 Million

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 88.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 42,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 5,369 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $160,000, down from 48,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.22. About 5.97 million shares traded or 17.91% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – CBS below-market bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; Viacom planning counteroffer; 10/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: CBS and Viacom still look set for a merger. Third party bid for Viacom thwarted: sources; 21/03/2018 – Freestyle Fridays Are Back! BET Networks Announces Launch of the Ultimate Search for Today’s Hottest MC with the Interactive Video-Upload Contest #FreestyleFridayBET Hosted at YouTube Spaces in Four Cities around the Globe; 06/03/2018 – CBS COO WON’T BE DISCUSSING POTENTIAL VIACOM COMBINATION; 05/03/2018 – Nickelodeon’s Inaugural U.S. SlimeFest Music Festival to Be Headlined by Zedd, Liam Payne, Flo Rida and Nick Star JoJo Siwa; 22/05/2018 – Academy and Grammy Award Winner, Jamie Foxx to Host “BET Awards” 2018; 09/04/2018 – REPRESENTATIVES FOR CBS, VIACOM DECLINED TO COMMENT; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: SHIFTING TO A LA CARTE MODEL IN FILM FINANCING; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS sues Redstones over Viacom merger; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is likely to replace CBC chief Les Moonves if no merger deal is reached with Viacom, sources tell CNBC

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 11,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 50,598 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, down from 62,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $90.98. About 7.19 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks Culture Under Scrutiny After Arrests in Philadelphia; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CFO SCOTT MAW SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – REITERATES COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15 BLN TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH NEXT THREE YEARS; 04/05/2018 – Nestle close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business – reports; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 17/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide for racial-bias education on May 29; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks and other companies must carry cancer warning label on coffee sold in California, judge rules; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks/Nestlé: complex brew

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Deep Value ETF (DVP) a Strong ETF Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Viacom (VIAB) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Viacom (VIAB) Said to Emerge as Front-Runner for Stake in Miramax – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 5, 2019 : AVP, APO, IP, COMT, TLT, HST, FOLD, EXC, FOSL, F, QQQ, VIAB – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Viacom Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VIAB) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $999.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) by 5,300 shares to 6,400 shares, valued at $379,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 114,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $306.00M for 8.63 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $847.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 3,742 shares to 4,673 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 3,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $843.75 million for 32.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Starbucks Stock Beat the Market in 2018, Rising 12% – Nasdaq” published on January 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “PSL News 2019: Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Release Date – Investorplace.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blueprint To Starbucks: Hold Your Horses – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 31,385 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 165,372 shares. Nomura Inc has invested 0.46% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.32% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Madrona Financial Svcs Limited Liability has 8,477 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Stewart Patten Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2,440 shares. 4,560 are held by Plante Moran Financial Llc. King Luther Cap Management reported 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 3,835 were accumulated by Koshinski Asset Mgmt. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv owns 200 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 233,580 shares. Aviva Public Limited has 447,950 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Confluence Inv Mngmt Limited Co invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Todd Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 202,911 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Moreover, Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has 0.16% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,700 shares.