Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Upped Its Stake by $325,600 as Share Value Rose; Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Holder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Upped Stake

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 53,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 393,892 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.87 million, up from 340,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12 million shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 140.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 7,542 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $561,000, up from 3,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08M shares traded or 5.17% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/05/2018 – Vox: Starbucks says everyone’s a customer after Philadelphia bias incident; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Comp Sales Growth at Low End of 3%-5% View; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys majority stake in UK’s Pret a Manger; 17/04/2018 – NBC New York: #BREAKING: Starbucks closing all stores nationwide on May 29 for racial-bias training amid uproar over arrest of; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to non-paying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 21/03/2018 – SBUX: CHINA IS FASTEST GROWING INTERNATIONAL MARKET FOR COMPANY; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks is opening its bathrooms to everyone regardless of whether they’ve bought anything following the controversy around last month’s racially-charged arrests; 24/04/2018 – As Starbucks Embraces the Drive-Thru, a Few Speed Traps Ahead; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Stores Nationwide Will Be Closed The Afternoon Of May 29 For Racial-bias Training — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc. by 91,600 shares to 74,390 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S.A. by 54,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,515 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MCHI) by 13,200 shares to 66,500 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,084 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).