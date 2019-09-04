Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Pershing Square Capital Management LP Decreased Stake by $130.27 Million as Stock Price Rose; Weibo (Put) (WB) Shareholder Css Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Declined

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 1.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 9.99M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742.96 million, down from 11.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $93.75. About 2.74M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 04/05/2018 – Nestle close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business – reports; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks has a latte to learn; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS: ACCELERATING COMP GROWTH GLOBALLY IS `TOP PRIORITY’; 29/05/2018 – Ex-fast food CEO Puzder: Starbucks has ‘gone too far’ with its anti-bias campaign; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger sold for $2 bln to Germany’s deal-hungry Reimann family; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES 30 ROASTERY LOCATIONS OVER TIME GLOBALLY; 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks officially changes its policy, saying anyone can use its spaces, including restrooms, regardless of whether a purchase is made; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform

Css Llc decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (Put) (WB) by 44.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc analyzed 19,900 shares as the company's stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Weibo Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 1.13 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Mngmt accumulated 15,525 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability Com owns 15,814 shares. Moreover, Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.44% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 23,296 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Company has invested 0.15% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). House Ltd Liability accumulated 10,925 shares. The Oregon-based Northwest Investment Counselors Lc has invested 0.91% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 1.55M shares. Highstreet Asset Management reported 17,717 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cookson Peirce & has invested 0.34% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 154,803 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Welch Forbes Llc holds 0.2% or 105,690 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc owns 0.05% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 12,517 shares. 122,000 are owned by Bp Public Limited. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 333,512 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Com accumulated 132,057 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, CHGG, ISRG – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Highly Caffeinated Earnings After The Bell – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Starbucks: Fantastic Results – And Priced Accordingly – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blueprint To Starbucks: Hold Your Horses – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of SBUX April 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.88 million for 33.48 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 188 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com owns 53,714 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Lc holds 0.61% or 85,563 shares. Pictet Asset holds 0.01% or 81,920 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fin Inc has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 4,904 are held by Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt. Hightower Advsrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Federated Pa reported 2.14 million shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 644,406 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 28,417 shares. Genesis Asset Managers Limited Liability Partnership invested in 3.44M shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Limited stated it has 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Horseman Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 35,900 shares or 0.77% of the stock. First Republic Investment Mngmt owns 15,585 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd by 71,262 shares to 118,375 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 5,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Epr Pptys.

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $153.03M for 16.53 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.