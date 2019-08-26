Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder North American Management Cut Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Nike (NKE) Holder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Cut Position

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 7,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 195,112 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.51M, down from 202,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $96.19. About 4.09M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/05/2018 – Starbucks Faces Long Road in Racism Fight After Massive Training; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS TWO MEN CAN COMPLETE DEGREES W/ ITS COLLEGE PLAN; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is getting into the coffee game with a potential acquisition of Starbucks’ grocery business; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video alarming, but not hurting hiring efforts; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of MSBAM 2017-C33; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker-than-expected China sales; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION IS `REASONABLY PRICED’; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO LICENSE RETAILS OPS IN BRAZIL TO SOUTHROCK; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp analyzed 12,283 shares as the company's stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 466,993 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.33M, down from 479,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 2.66M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 23,457 shares to 59,884 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 47,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,802 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.35 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.83 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.