Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Cut Stake by $673,474 as Stock Price Rose; Cbs New (CBS) Holder Matrix Asset Advisors Has Boosted Stake

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 12,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 211,770 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07 million, up from 199,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 3.18M shares traded or 47.65% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS’ VOTING INTEREST TO ABOUT 20 PERCENT -STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Viacom will propose a counteroffer to CBS bid, sources say; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 09/04/2018 – US News: Viacom Asks CBS to Raise Its Bid by $2.8 Billion; 24/05/2018 – CBS Is America’s Most-Watched Network In 2017-2018 Across Primetime, Daytime And Late Night; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN TELLS CBS NETWORK; 21/03/2018 – WKRG: CBS EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance pictures of bombing person of interest; 02/04/2018 – CBS Would Value Viacom Below Current Market Value: Report — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Calls Efforts by CBS Management, Independent Directors to Reduce NAI’s Voting Control ‘Outrageous’

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 9,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,164 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 42,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 4.84 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 11/05/2018 – Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks Culture Under Scrutiny After Arrests in Philadelphia; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to nonpaying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé pays $7.15bn to market Starbucks’ products; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé adds Starbucks to US blend

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6,349 shares to 291,586 shares, valued at $23.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,663 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $891.13 million for 30.74 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

