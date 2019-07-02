Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Decreased Position by $709,660 as Valuation Rose; Champlain Investment Partners Position In Chase (CCF) Was Has Lifted

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 9,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,938 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84 million, down from 101,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $85.4. About 3.36 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE SEES STARBUCKS DEAL ADDING POSITIVELY TO EPS FROM 2019; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION MAY 29; 21/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Starbucks says it has reached gender and race pay equity in the U.S. BU-70WE; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 04/05/2018 – Despite the arrest controversy, Starbucks isn’t seeing its hiring numbers decrease; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks’ attempts at selling `culture’ comes back to haunt them; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam too; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks coffee in California must have a cancer warning, judge rules; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in March; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks and other companies must carry cancer warning label on coffee sold in California, judge rules

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Chase Corporation (CCF) by 37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 51,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 191,030 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.68M, up from 139,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Chase Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $108.16. About 12,049 shares traded. Chase Corporation (NYSEMKT:CCF) has declined 14.47% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CCF News: 09/05/2018 – Dir Gack Gifts 170 Of Chase Corp; 17/04/2018 – Chase Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Business; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Rev $65.9M; 04/04/2018 – CHASE CORP QTRLY GAPP REVENUE OF $65.88 MLN, UP $8.57 MLN, OR 15%, FROM $57.31 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Ops to Roblon US; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q EPS $1.07; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.10; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chase Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCF); 06/03/2018 Chase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More news for Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Chase Corporation Announces First Quarter Results – Business Wire” on January 03, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Chase Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results – Revenue of $66.6 Million – Earnings Per Share of $0.56 – Business Wire” and published on April 09, 2019 is yet another important article.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9,989 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CCF shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 1.29% less from 5.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 13,747 shares. State Street stated it has 159,224 shares. Ghp Investment holds 0.07% or 5,648 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp owns 17,449 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 10,116 shares. Voya Investment Management Lc holds 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) or 3,137 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated owns 53,326 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Florida-based Wilen Inv Management has invested 7.46% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) or 82 shares. Metropolitan Life Company reported 0.01% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Co owns 695,799 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF).

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 264,990 shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $129.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John Bean Technologies Corpora (NYSE:JBT) by 3,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 997,920 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation Ny has 77,471 shares. Legacy Prtn has invested 0.82% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Financial Corporation In holds 15,991 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 7,777 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 10,050 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,857 shares. 9,260 are held by Central Asset And Mgmt (Hk) Ltd. Peoples Financial Svcs Corporation accumulated 0.78% or 20,610 shares. Conning Inc stated it has 0.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 1St Source Bancorporation reported 32,726 shares. Yorktown Management Research holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 10,000 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Com has 26,692 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Opus Capital Grp Ltd stated it has 0.21% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.23 million for 29.25 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. Another trade for 50,470 shares valued at $3.50M was made by Varma Vivek C on Friday, February 8. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million worth of stock.