Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Cut Its Stake by $347,500 as Market Value Rose; As Noble Plc (NE) Market Valuation Declined, Firefly Value Partners LP Increased by $3.03 Million Its Stake

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 3.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The hedge fund held 20.14 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.67 million, up from 17.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 8.96 million shares traded or 48.26% up from the average. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 13/03/2018 – Noble Group: Restructuring Plan Includes Provision of New 3-Year US$600M Trade Finance Facility, a US$100M Hedging Facility; 25/04/2018 – Noble Group lays out options as shareholder fight escalates; 16/04/2018 – Noble Group Said to Offer Better Deal to Shareholders (Video); 11/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP ‘VERY CLOSE’ TO REACHING RESTRUCTURING FINAL TERMS; 22/03/2018 – ISDA ASKED TO RULE IF NOBLE IN FAILURE-TO-PAY CREDIT EVENT; 05/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP HOLDERS SHOULD BE FREE TO VOTE ON RESTRUCTURING:SGX; 14/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Noble helps House approve grant to invest in local veteran services; 15/05/2018 – Noble: Performance Continues to be Impacted by Constraints on Liquidity, Availability of Trade Finance; 07/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING, NOBLE BEGIN TALKS WITH EMG ON USING PIPELINE; 11/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP, BIANCA CORP & PRIMEROSE SHIPPING IN MOU

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 99.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 3,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 10 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 3,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 9.95 million shares traded or 41.06% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 14/04/2018 – Starbucks apologizes for an incident that led to the arrest of 2 Philadelphia men; 19/04/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC News Exclusive: Men arrested at Philly #Starbucks say they did nothing wrong, feared for their live; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starbucks Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUX); 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS TO USE PROCEEDS PRIMARILY TO ACCELERATE SHR BUYBACKS; 19/04/2018 – Philly OEM: Mayor’s Statement on the Starbucks Incident; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks adds 2 new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Includes a Fincl Settlement as Well as Continued Listening, Dialogue

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.17 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

