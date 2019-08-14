Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake by $429,200 as Shares Rose; United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) Holder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Lifted Its Holding

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 13,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 12,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in United Healthcare Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $244.53. About 1.45 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 36.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 10,050 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, down from 15,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $95.75. About 3.59M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Agreement Excludes Ready-to-Drink Products, Sales within Starbucks Coffee Shops; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS – TO CLOSE ALL COMPANY-OWNED STORES IN U.S. ON AFTERNOON OF MAY 29 TO CONDUCT RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION GEARED TOWARD PREVENTING DISCRIMINATION; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP -EXPECTS TO MORE THAN TRIPLE REVENUE AND MORE THAN DOUBLE OPERATING INCOME IN CHINA OVER NEXT 5 YEARS, RELATIVE TO FY2017; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES CHINA REVENUE MORE THAN TRIPLING OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests has not hurt sales in April; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS CAN MAKE DINNER, HAIRCUT RESERVATIONS BY VIRTUAL ASSISTANT CALLING BUSINESSES – CONFERENCE; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES DOUBLING FOOD BUSINESS BY 2021; 18/04/2018 – Yale management guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said Starbucks’ response to its crisis was “the anti-Mark Zuckerberg, the anti-Sheryl Sandberg.”

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.20 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Duncker Streett Incorporated has 0.51% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 30,040 shares. Pictet Bank & Trust has 7,542 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. 3,893 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation. Daiwa Secs Group Inc owns 83,421 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Btim Corporation holds 0.84% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 829,768 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv invested in 1,142 shares. Polen Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 13.59M shares for 5.28% of their portfolio. Tirschwell And Loewy accumulated 305,056 shares or 3.1% of the stock. Hills National Bank & Trust And Trust stated it has 38,039 shares. 4,877 are owned by Smith Salley &. Amer Century Inc has 2.81 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Vigilant Mgmt Lc reported 45 shares. California-based Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.88% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Wade G W & reported 1.67% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Oppenheimer stated it has 207,317 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock or 6,430 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth holds 0.84% or 9,625 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 184,983 shares. Northstar holds 874 shares. Amarillo National Bank & Trust accumulated 1,723 shares. Hm Mngmt holds 0.63% or 3,483 shares in its portfolio. 8,050 are owned by Essex Financial Inc. First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson holds 1,499 shares. Chemical Bankshares reported 18,190 shares stake. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department accumulated 5,428 shares. Legal And General Group Pcl accumulated 5.88M shares. Founders Cap Management Lc has 0.09% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,048 shares. Muhlenkamp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50,474 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Co reported 5,946 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp invested 0.24% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Quadrant Lp Ca, California-based fund reported 63,956 shares.