Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowered Holding by $436,100 as Shares Rose; Sigma Planning Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $28.71 Million as Market Value Declined

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 60,800 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46M, down from 65,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 6.45 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks announces it will close all stores for racial-bias education on May 29; 15/05/2018 – Hive Launches Industry-First Predictive Analytics to Eliminate Stressful, Reactive Work; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 ADJ EPS $2.48-$2.53; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL U.S. STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION ON MAY 29; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE GOING UP; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – New Zealand has enough of being left off the map; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1516.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 15,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 16,165 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.61 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56 million shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist; 28/03/2018 – Amazon sheds $52 bln in market value after report on Trump threat; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’ And the ACLU is furious; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead – But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/04/2018 – Amazon fell after Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that Amazon was scamming the U.S. Postal Service; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN AMAZON SHOPPING APP; 22/03/2018 – TV Technology: Bleacher Report Uses axle ai and Amazon Web Services to Prepare, Manage and Deliver Media Assets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Financial Advisors Ltd Co reported 5,472 shares. Trustmark Bank Trust Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 36,365 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 544,408 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Perigon Wealth Limited Company invested in 0.05% or 2,546 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 1.26 million shares or 0.24% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 211,553 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 2,600 are owned by Alpine Woods Investors. Stonebridge Mngmt accumulated 63,857 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Wedgewood reported 595,104 shares. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Texas-based Next Fincl Group Inc has invested 0.11% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 15,666 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Jane Street Group Lc stated it has 193,964 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 28,400 shares to 35,800 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.17 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 4,832 shares to 32,109 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 9,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,921 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

