Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Lateef Investment Management LP Cut Its Position; As Walt Disney (DIS) Shares Rose, Holder Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Position by $360,750

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 17.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 72,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 343,512 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.54M, down from 415,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all company-owned stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias education day; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Non-Paying Customers; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEEING `CHALLENGES’ IN THE AFTERNOONS IN U.S; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks says aims to triple China revenue by 2022; 19/04/2018 – Men Arrested at Starbucks Hope to Ensure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, down from 10,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarasin And Prns Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 473,812 shares. Bbr Prns Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 219 shares. Guardian Cap LP stated it has 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, D E Shaw And Communications has 0.37% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Invest House Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 8,098 shares in its portfolio. Fagan Associate, New York-based fund reported 27,667 shares. Inr Advisory Services Ltd Liability Company holds 93 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust stated it has 248,158 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc has 27,010 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,980 shares. Boston Research Management Inc invested 1.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Palestra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 4.54% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri invested in 0.77% or 63,421 shares. Mgmt Va holds 0.76% or 24,786 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.94 billion for 31.77 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 31,889 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Washington Trust Bank reported 1.59% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Allstate Corporation reported 92,135 shares. Associated Banc invested in 73,541 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited holds 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 456 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Twin owns 156,830 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. 231,221 were reported by Advisors Asset Management. 14,606 were reported by Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company. 111 are held by Camarda Limited Liability Co. Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ftb Advsr owns 3,913 shares. King Luther Corporation owns 116,041 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The California-based Check Capital Management Ca has invested 0.11% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 156,572 shares to 529,984 shares, valued at $24.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.