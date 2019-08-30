Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Junto Capital Management LP Has Increased Position; Nea Management Company Has Cut Endologix (ELGX) Position as Share Price Rose

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 148,771 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 23.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 58,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 307,653 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87 million, up from 248,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 2.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – REITERATES COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15 BLN TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH NEXT THREE YEARS; 17/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide for racial-bias education on May 29; 19/04/2018 – Starbucks plans to close all company-owned locations in the U.S. during the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to non-paying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: Curriculum to Be Designed by Nationally Recognized Experts and Will Be Available for Other Companies to Use; 27/04/2018 – Johnson was praised for his swift response, which included flying to meet the two men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam too; 26/04/2018 – Investors want to know if the arrest of two customers at a Philadelphia Starbucks has hurt the brand’s sales; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to nonpaying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: NO NEED TO CHANGE STARBUCKS ALLIANCE WITH KEURIG

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0% invested in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) for 445 shares. Nea Mgmt Com Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 249,021 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $469,984 activity. Mahboob Vaseem bought $99,996 worth of stock or 15,128 shares. 30,257 shares were bought by Onopchenko John, worth $199,999. NEELS GUIDO J bought $149,994 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) on Wednesday, April 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis invested in 0.27% or 573,025 shares. Cedar Rock Cap Ltd reported 9.97 million shares. Yhb Investment Advsr reported 0.13% stake. Atria Invests Lc has 0.15% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 47,354 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc invested in 0.03% or 2,119 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 284 shares. East Coast Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.99% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bridgeway Cap Management invested in 0.07% or 71,750 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.36% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Texas Yale Cap Corp owns 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 7,452 shares. Atlantic Union Bank & Trust holds 1.18% or 57,303 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0.2% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 17.16 million shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.49% or 20,276 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 2.96 million shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 20,270 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 6,700 shares to 182,066 shares, valued at $53.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 725,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

