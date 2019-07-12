Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Interocean Capital Lowered Its Position by $11.12 Million; Grubhub (Call) (GRUB) Market Valuation Declined While Luxor Capital Group LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (Call) (GRUB) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 667,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 475,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $76.68. About 1.32 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 79.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 150,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 38,546 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 188,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $89.41. About 2.55M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO says Philadelphia arrests not hurting hiring efforts; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 25/04/2018 – Whitbread to Set Costa Coffee Free to Take On Starbucks; 19/04/2018 – Philly OEM: Mayor’s Statement on the Starbucks Incident; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is getting the rights to market Starbucks’ products around the world outside the U.S. coffee company’s shops; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B IN CLOSING CONSIDERATION; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in March; 16/04/2018 – NBC News: Two black men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks to meet with CEO; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case

Analysts await Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 65.00% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GRUB’s profit will be $12.26 million for 136.93 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Grubhub Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Fake Meat Battle, Grubhub, Slack, Apple And More – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Amazon Never Stood a Chance Against Grubhub and Uber – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GrubHub: Patience Required – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Mouth-Watering Fast Food Stocks for Growth Investors – Investorplace.com” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GrubHub Shares Fall In Wake Of Report On Duplicate Restaurant Websites – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 51,607 shares to 80,462 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 1.22 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLP).

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 43,845 shares to 82,088 shares, valued at $9.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Services (NYSE:PNC).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks (SBUX) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on January 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Luckin Coffee: Can’t Make Profit With Coffee, Won’t Do It With Tea – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starbucks: Weighing The Dividend Against The High Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tempe police ‘encouraged’ by Starbucks response – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17 million for 30.62 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.