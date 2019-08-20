Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Hollencrest Securities Lowered Holding as Market Value Rose; As Matthews International (MATW) Market Value Declined, Rutabaga Capital Management Increased Position by $388,800

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Matthews International Corporation (MATW) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 10,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.03% . The hedge fund held 300,271 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10M, up from 289,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Matthews International Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $950.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 41,014 shares traded. Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) has declined 33.24% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MATW News: 13/03/2018 – Matthews™ Arranges the Record-Breaking Sale of a 56-Unit Property in Van Nuys; 22/03/2018 – Inquisitr: NFL Rumors: Saints Could Be Perfect Landing Spot For Jordan Matthews Per, `Bleacher Report’; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 15/05/2018 – Matthews Presenting at Conference May 23; 05/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Patriots To Sign WR Jordan Matthews; 26/04/2018 – Matthews International 2Q Adj EPS 93c; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Jordan Matthews Visits Cardinals; 30/04/2018 – RAPID7 CHAIRMAN ALAN MATTHEWS TO NOT STAND FOR REELECTION; 12/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: 4-star forward Matthews becomes West Virginia’s prized late addition; 29/05/2018 – Matthews™ Sets Price-Per-Foot Record in the 91304 Zip Code

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 9,672 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 14,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 4.22M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 22/03/2018 – Food Logistics: Starbucks Explores Use of Blockchain; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP -EXPECTS TO MORE THAN TRIPLE REVENUE AND MORE THAN DOUBLE OPERATING INCOME IN CHINA OVER NEXT 5 YEARS, RELATIVE TO FY2017; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks in coffee tie-up; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Includes a Fincl Settlement as Well as Continued Listening, Dialogue; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MATW shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 25.54 million shares or 2.89% less from 26.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru has invested 0% in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Ameritas Inc holds 2,488 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) for 907 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 11,693 shares. Gabelli Funds owns 71,521 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) for 39,904 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 42,381 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 48,133 shares. Rutabaga Capital Lc Ma holds 3.07% or 300,271 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 10,938 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 5,059 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co stated it has 3,320 shares. 1,042 are held by Bank Of Montreal Can.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varex Imaging Corporation by 133,751 shares to 375,806 shares, valued at $12.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 72,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS).

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp F (NYSE:ABX) by 80,000 shares to 130,250 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) by 4,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Cali (MCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Partners Llc invested in 12,857 shares. Citizens And Northern Corp holds 1.41% or 34,120 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0.27% or 82.00 million shares. Thomasville Bank & Trust invested in 0.05% or 3,806 shares. Eqis Cap owns 0.08% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 13,539 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 1.70 million shares. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co has 0.23% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.21% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund has 0.4% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 24,725 shares. Mariner Lc has 0.23% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fdx accumulated 71,288 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc has 88,645 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning invested in 42,773 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 0.31% stake.

